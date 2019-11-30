Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle B. Chadbourne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Maine. A resident of Sacramento, since 1954. Survived by wife Claudia; son Jeffrey of Sacramento; daughter Vivian Chadbourne Savitski (Gary Thomas) of Pacific Grove; grandson Jared (Jayme) Savitski of West Chester, PA; step-daughter Jennifer (Anthony) Chavez of Sacramento; many friends in the Sacramento area; and relatives and friends throughout New England and the Maritime Provinces. A WW II Army Air Corps veteran with service in the US and in rehabilitation flights throughout early postwar Europe. A graduate of the University of Maine and University of the Pacific Graduate School. A retired educator in the Sacramento City Unified School District. A teacher for nine years prior to becoming an administrator in numerous assignments for over 30 years. Active in leadership roles in multiple education and civic organizations and the recipient of many local, state, and national awards and honors. A 32nd degree Mason and member of Ben Ali Shrine. Graveside services will be held in Maine at time of inurnment. At his request, no local services will be held. Remembrances may be made to the , the Sacramento SPCA, or a .

