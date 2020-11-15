Merle Lamont Carnegie

October 30, 1932 - January 7, 2020

Davis, California - Following a very long and courageous battle with cancer, Merle passed away on January 7, at the age of 87. Merle was a native Californian who grew up in the small town of Meridian to parents Mary Elizabeth and Merle L. Carnegie.

Merle attended Yuba Community College before transferring to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where his education was interrupted by being drafted into the army. Following his military service, Merle returned to Cal Poly to receive his degree in Architectural Engineering.

Merle began his career with the State of California, and after receiving his Architects License, began to work on historical restoration projects for the State. Among those projects were Hearst Castle, Old Town San Diego, and the town of Columbia. Among his favorite projects in Old Town Sacramento, were the Sacramento Railroad Museum, the B.F. Hastings Building, and the Big Four Building.

Merle attributed his interest in architecture to having received an Erector set for Christmas at the age of nine. On retirement, he turned his research skills to the A.C. Gilbert Company, manufacturer of the Erector set. He became active in the A.C. Gilbert Heritage Society and he and his wife Susan enjoyed many cross country trips to attend conventions and visit with other members. Merle subsequently wrote and published his book on the history of the A.C. Gilbert Erector. He was overjoyed when a member of the of the A.C. Gilbert family reached out to him to praise the book.

Merle is survived by the love of his life, Susan, his brother Roger and sister Lynetta. Merle was preceded in death by his brothers Willis and Donald. He is sadly missed.





