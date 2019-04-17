Rev. Merlin E. Hunter entered his heavenly reward on March 16, 2019 at age 88. He accepted Jesus as his Savior at age 17 and was called to preach. He served the Sac. District Church of the Nazarene from 1955 as Pastor; Missionary to Trinidad & Tobago and Nazareth, Israel; and as Associate Pastor. A Memorial Service will be held at Pleasant Grove Community Church, 1730 Pleasant Grove Blvd in Roseville, CA on April 27th at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2019