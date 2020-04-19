Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merrell "Dawn" Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Merrell "Dawn" Wallace passed away at age 90 on April 13, 2020, from heart failure. Her death came suddenly the morning after Easter Sunday, which she spent with her family. To the end, she was independant and enjoying life. First and foremost, Dawn was an English teacher. She earned her B.A. in Philosophy from University of Arkansas and her master's degree in English at Long Beach State. She began teaching in Osceola, Arkansas, in 1952, spent two years teaching with Bryson in American Samoa, then night school in California while raising children, followed by upwards of 20 years teaching English at Bella Vista High School. During that time, she was awarded Teacher of the Year by Sacramento County, published an article in The English Journal, published a curriculum unit on cloning for teachers, in addition to her personal poetry. She retired, not quite ready to, when Bryson retired, so they could travel together abroad. For her entire life, she remained close to friends and family from her home state of Arkansas, and especially to her brother, Herman, and his wife, Miriam. In California, she made enduring friendships, first in Long Beach, when her new husband, Bryson, was serving in the Navy, and then in Fair Oaks, where the couple built their lives and raised their family, and while teaching on the island of Samoa. Dawn and Bryson were married 60 years when he passed in 2013. Her lifelong pleasures included traveling with Bryson and close friends, keeping up with all things newsworthy and reading 5 hours a day. She was an insatiable reader. She read anything and everything, and sometimes twice, and also discussed that reading with others until her death. More recently, she particularly enjoyed doing the New York Times Sunday "Spelling Bee" as part of a weekly family competition, keeping up with her grandchildren's school work, educational hurdles and achievements. Among her favorite excursions were Mendocino and Monterey for coastal air and views, Santa Cruz to see Monarch butterflies and San Francisco for art museums. All trips, of course, included fine dining and a chilled martini in a proper glass. We will miss Dawn's perpetual optimism, her sharp wit and observations, uncanny ability to make friends feel like family, and her devotion to holiday celebrations. Dawn is survived by her son Walter Bryson Jr. (Leah), daughter Lee Wallace Katz (Stewart), and grandchildren, Maera Wallace, Natalie Katz and Alex Katz, along with very dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Bryson Wallace, Sr., her dear brother Herman E. Lee, Jr., her parents, Herman E. Lee, Sr. and Della E. Lee. A memorial service is delayed because of the current Covid-19 situation and restrictions. Dawn will be buried alongside her loving husband at Lakeside Memorial Lawn in Folsom, CA.

Merrell "Dawn" Wallace passed away at age 90 on April 13, 2020, from heart failure. Her death came suddenly the morning after Easter Sunday, which she spent with her family. To the end, she was independant and enjoying life. First and foremost, Dawn was an English teacher. She earned her B.A. in Philosophy from University of Arkansas and her master's degree in English at Long Beach State. She began teaching in Osceola, Arkansas, in 1952, spent two years teaching with Bryson in American Samoa, then night school in California while raising children, followed by upwards of 20 years teaching English at Bella Vista High School. During that time, she was awarded Teacher of the Year by Sacramento County, published an article in The English Journal, published a curriculum unit on cloning for teachers, in addition to her personal poetry. She retired, not quite ready to, when Bryson retired, so they could travel together abroad. For her entire life, she remained close to friends and family from her home state of Arkansas, and especially to her brother, Herman, and his wife, Miriam. In California, she made enduring friendships, first in Long Beach, when her new husband, Bryson, was serving in the Navy, and then in Fair Oaks, where the couple built their lives and raised their family, and while teaching on the island of Samoa. Dawn and Bryson were married 60 years when he passed in 2013. Her lifelong pleasures included traveling with Bryson and close friends, keeping up with all things newsworthy and reading 5 hours a day. She was an insatiable reader. She read anything and everything, and sometimes twice, and also discussed that reading with others until her death. More recently, she particularly enjoyed doing the New York Times Sunday "Spelling Bee" as part of a weekly family competition, keeping up with her grandchildren's school work, educational hurdles and achievements. Among her favorite excursions were Mendocino and Monterey for coastal air and views, Santa Cruz to see Monarch butterflies and San Francisco for art museums. All trips, of course, included fine dining and a chilled martini in a proper glass. We will miss Dawn's perpetual optimism, her sharp wit and observations, uncanny ability to make friends feel like family, and her devotion to holiday celebrations. Dawn is survived by her son Walter Bryson Jr. (Leah), daughter Lee Wallace Katz (Stewart), and grandchildren, Maera Wallace, Natalie Katz and Alex Katz, along with very dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Bryson Wallace, Sr., her dear brother Herman E. Lee, Jr., her parents, Herman E. Lee, Sr. and Della E. Lee. A memorial service is delayed because of the current Covid-19 situation and restrictions. Dawn will be buried alongside her loving husband at Lakeside Memorial Lawn in Folsom, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close