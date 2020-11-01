Meyer Charles
June 10, 1930 - October 23, 2020
Granite Bay, California - Charles Edward Meyer, 90, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on October 23, 2020.
Born on June 10, 1930 in Great Bend, Kansas to Edward Joseph Meyer and Maymie Opal (Adams) Meyer. He was mostly raised by his sister, Maymie Shelton.
In October 1947 he enlisted in the U S Navy, serving aboard the USS Shangri La (CVA 38). While stationed at the US Naval Air Station in San Diego he met his future wife, Betty Sylvia Lindquist. Betty and Charlie were married on December 4, 1953 and later had two children, Linda and Steven.
After Charlie's honorable discharge from the Navy, in December 1956, he enlisted in the U S Air Force in January 1957. Shortly thereafter the young family moved to the new community of Rancho Cordova, CA. Charlie served at an aircraft electrician with the 320th Bomb Wing (Strategic Air Command) at Mather AFB. Charlie was part of multiple, lengthy deployments to areas such as Alaska and Guam. Charlie retired from the Air Force in July of 1974.
After his Air Force career, Charlie continued his work as an electrician at Southern Pacific Railroad and ALCAN Cable. Then he went on to work as a civil service electrician at McClellan Air Force Base for 13 years before retiring this position in May of 1993.
Charlie was active with Grace Lutheran Church, Boy Scout Troop 399 and the Girl Scouts. Later in life he was active with the Traveling Elks and a docent at the Aerospace Museum of California.
Charlie and Betty were married for 31 years, when Betty passed on December 7. 1984. Charlie found love again and married Susan Dentici on October 8, 1988. They shared 17 years together before Susan's passing on December 14, 2005.
Charlie was preceded in death by his sisters and brother, Dosia, Maymie, Lillian, and Merrill. Survived by his children Linda Olguin (Ron), Steven Meyer (Cheryl) and grandson Jeff Olguin.
The family would like to thank Farah Cuccia, Jennifer Lee and the rest of the staff of Elim Glen for the outstanding care provided to Charlie the last few years of his life. And a special thanks to Sutter Hospice for their support.
Remembrances may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, NorCal Chapter, 1455 Response Rd., Suite 190, Sacramento, CA or alz.org
.