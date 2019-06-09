Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mi-Leing Mie Fong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mi-Leing Mie Fong (Aka Shirley Fong), age 62, passed away on Sunday, January 27th, 2019 at her home in Sacramento after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Sacramento on June 30th, 1956 to John and Yoshiko Fong, she attended Sacramento High School where she played on the tennis team before moving to Carlin, NV and graduating in 1974 as salutatorian from Carlin High. After 27 years of service, she retired from SMUD in 2008. Mi-Leing had a love of learning. She always endeavored to understand new or unfamiliar concepts, and she greatly enjoyed tutoring children in her spare time. In 2007, Mi-Leing published a children's book titled Chrystal's Castle, as she wanted to give children a tool to help them speak up about abuse. In 2015, she joined Shimmy Mob and coordinated a group of belly dancers to perform and bring awareness to domestic violence. She is survived by her father John Fong Sr.; sister Jackie Hutchinson; partner Chaunce Baird; children Tajina Casey, Emi Keys, and Zachary Carpenter; and granddaughter Lily Casey. She's predeceased by her mother Yoshiko, brothers Jason and John Fong Jr., and sister Kathy Fong. In honor of Mi-Lieng, a service will be held on the Summer Solstice, June 21st, 2019 @ 11:00am at the Coloma Community Center Auditorium (her former elementary school) @ 4623 T Street in Sacramento.

Mi-Leing Mie Fong (Aka Shirley Fong), age 62, passed away on Sunday, January 27th, 2019 at her home in Sacramento after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Sacramento on June 30th, 1956 to John and Yoshiko Fong, she attended Sacramento High School where she played on the tennis team before moving to Carlin, NV and graduating in 1974 as salutatorian from Carlin High. After 27 years of service, she retired from SMUD in 2008. Mi-Leing had a love of learning. She always endeavored to understand new or unfamiliar concepts, and she greatly enjoyed tutoring children in her spare time. In 2007, Mi-Leing published a children's book titled Chrystal's Castle, as she wanted to give children a tool to help them speak up about abuse. In 2015, she joined Shimmy Mob and coordinated a group of belly dancers to perform and bring awareness to domestic violence. She is survived by her father John Fong Sr.; sister Jackie Hutchinson; partner Chaunce Baird; children Tajina Casey, Emi Keys, and Zachary Carpenter; and granddaughter Lily Casey. She's predeceased by her mother Yoshiko, brothers Jason and John Fong Jr., and sister Kathy Fong. In honor of Mi-Lieng, a service will be held on the Summer Solstice, June 21st, 2019 @ 11:00am at the Coloma Community Center Auditorium (her former elementary school) @ 4623 T Street in Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close