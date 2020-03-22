On Feb. 16, 2019, Michael A. Green passed away at the age 49 of heart failure. Born on Sept. 23, 1969. He is survived by his father Robert W. Green, his mother Carole Lehnherr. His stepmother, Jane A Green, his brother (at the time) Patrick A Green, his sister Christina M. Green, his lifetime partner Emily Janitor, her daughter Tyra Arras, and son Cody Arras. Michael graduated from Del Campo High School in June 1988. He worked for various businesses as an independent contractor as a Tradesman. He was always helping his friends and family move to new locations (and sometimes back). Michael loved his family, outdoors, Yosemite music, and had a great sense of humor. He loved his brother and sister and had many close friends he was always willing to help. Michael's celebration of life was held Feb 23, 2019 in Carmichael. He now shares his brother's celebration of life as Patrick did for him. He is missed by those who loved him. He is at peace with our Lord in heaven.

