Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Albert Stanek. View Sign

Michael Albert Stanek passed away suddenly at his home on April 13, 2019. Born on November 1, 1941, Michael was the second of four children of Albert and Florence Stanek of Two Rivers, WI. Mike graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. While working for Goodyear International in Akron, OH, he attended night classes at Kent State University and received an MBA in 1970. He lived and worked overseas in Brazil and Indonesia until 1972. The following year, he moved to California and started work with Occidental Chemical in the Central Valley. In 1977, he went to work for Aerojet and moved to Citrus Heights. Mike attended evening classes at the McGeorge School of Law obtaining law degrees in 1981 and 1983. His law career included self-employment, two law firms, and the Small Business Administration. Later, he worked as an engineer for the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and volunteered at a legal hotline for seniors. Mike traveled around the world, living and working in South America and southeast Asia and traveling to the Far East, Australia, and Europe. He was a life-long baseball and football fan, an avid tennis player, and enjoyed being out in the sun. He is survived by MaryAnn, his wife of 52 years, his children David, Chris, and Carolyn, and six grandchildren. The memorial service will be held Monday, April 29, 11 AM at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA.

Michael Albert Stanek passed away suddenly at his home on April 13, 2019. Born on November 1, 1941, Michael was the second of four children of Albert and Florence Stanek of Two Rivers, WI. Mike graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. While working for Goodyear International in Akron, OH, he attended night classes at Kent State University and received an MBA in 1970. He lived and worked overseas in Brazil and Indonesia until 1972. The following year, he moved to California and started work with Occidental Chemical in the Central Valley. In 1977, he went to work for Aerojet and moved to Citrus Heights. Mike attended evening classes at the McGeorge School of Law obtaining law degrees in 1981 and 1983. His law career included self-employment, two law firms, and the Small Business Administration. Later, he worked as an engineer for the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and volunteered at a legal hotline for seniors. Mike traveled around the world, living and working in South America and southeast Asia and traveling to the Far East, Australia, and Europe. He was a life-long baseball and football fan, an avid tennis player, and enjoyed being out in the sun. He is survived by MaryAnn, his wife of 52 years, his children David, Chris, and Carolyn, and six grandchildren. The memorial service will be held Monday, April 29, 11 AM at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close