Michael Allen Tredinnick
1969 - 2020
Michael Allen Tredinnick passed away suddenly on May 18,2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado as a result of a traumatic head injury. He was born October 17, 1969 in San Francisco, California, beloved son and brother. Michael left his home in the Sacramento, California area and moved to New York when he was a teenager and traveled around the world. He modeled in the United States and in other countries. His life touched many and still echoes. Michael is survived by his loving mother Toni Drost, his sister Michele, father James Tredinnick and step-father Bill. He also leaves many good friends in California and Texas. He will be in our hearts always. Michael will be buried on June 9, 2020 at Mount Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary in Fair Oaks, California. A memorial service will be held on his birthday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Garden of Tranquility at Mount Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary. ' I never knew how much we would grieve when it was time for you to leave or just how much our hearts would ache from the fragment you took'.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
9169691251
