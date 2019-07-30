Born September 26, 1967 in Sacramento, Ca. Mike passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019. Mike is survived by his father Ben, brother Anthony (Norissa), sister-in-law Liz, and several nieces and nephews. Also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Alex (Liz), mother Josephine Portillo, and wife Tammie Bedlington. Mike worked several jobs as a warehouse worker and most recently as a Local 185 laborer. Mike loved helping his family and friends. He will be forever missed. A Vigil will be held on July 31, 2019 at 6 PM at North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Ave., Sacramento, CA followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1717 El Monte Ave., Sacramento, CA on August 1, 2019 at 10AM. A Reception will immediately follow in the Hall.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 30, 2019