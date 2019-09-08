Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Bibinoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Bibinoff was born May 2, 1956 to Nina Bibinoff Wulff and George Bibinoff, DDS in San Francisco. He was the cherished grandson of the late Max and Valentina Kern of San Carlos, CA & Michael and Agnes Bibinoff of Burlingame. He leaves his wife Kathleen Garrett Bibinoff, his mom Nina Wulff and step-father Horace Wulff of Sacramento. He is also survived by his sister Cathy, nephews Matt and Alex Spencer, step daughter Rachel Selenis, mother in law Mildred Garrett, cousins Kathryn Polk (Daniel), Nina Woolsey, Sacha Kotlarov (Kym), Al Kotlarov (Mimi), Natalie Howard (Ron), Barbara (the late Constantine Lobodovsky), and so many friends. A graduate of Mira Loma high school and American River College with a degree in computer sciences. He was a man of many interests and talents. He enjoyed the outdoors including snow and water skiing, sailing on the San Francisco Bay, camping, hiking, and racing his Datsun 510 (#56). Mike's innovative race car was featured in many magazines and setting records on the Hopi Hill climb. Many of his DIY projects can be seen around the house and in the garden (so much like his "Deda Max). Kathy was always beside him helping with all these projects. Cooking, beer and wines were also of interest to Mike, learning the nuances of wine from his step-dad Ho (Horace). Pottery and other art forms were also a passion that he and Kathy shared. They both received an invitation to be guest artists at one of the local wineries to exhibit their work. He shared a 'green thumb' with his mom for most things green and growing even taking Bonsai classes for a while. Mike and Kathy complimented each other so well in most interests and pitching in to doing whatever needed to be done but also knew how to have fun and a good time. They have many strong and long-standing friendships. Mike will be missed by so many. He passed on August 28, 2019 Memorial service will be September 20, 2019 at 5PM. Foothill United Methodist Church, 3301 Green Valley Rd., Rescue, CA 95672 In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the in Mike Bibinoff's name ( or by phone 1(800) 227-2345 option 2)

Michael Bibinoff was born May 2, 1956 to Nina Bibinoff Wulff and George Bibinoff, DDS in San Francisco. He was the cherished grandson of the late Max and Valentina Kern of San Carlos, CA & Michael and Agnes Bibinoff of Burlingame. He leaves his wife Kathleen Garrett Bibinoff, his mom Nina Wulff and step-father Horace Wulff of Sacramento. He is also survived by his sister Cathy, nephews Matt and Alex Spencer, step daughter Rachel Selenis, mother in law Mildred Garrett, cousins Kathryn Polk (Daniel), Nina Woolsey, Sacha Kotlarov (Kym), Al Kotlarov (Mimi), Natalie Howard (Ron), Barbara (the late Constantine Lobodovsky), and so many friends. A graduate of Mira Loma high school and American River College with a degree in computer sciences. He was a man of many interests and talents. He enjoyed the outdoors including snow and water skiing, sailing on the San Francisco Bay, camping, hiking, and racing his Datsun 510 (#56). Mike's innovative race car was featured in many magazines and setting records on the Hopi Hill climb. Many of his DIY projects can be seen around the house and in the garden (so much like his "Deda Max). Kathy was always beside him helping with all these projects. Cooking, beer and wines were also of interest to Mike, learning the nuances of wine from his step-dad Ho (Horace). Pottery and other art forms were also a passion that he and Kathy shared. They both received an invitation to be guest artists at one of the local wineries to exhibit their work. He shared a 'green thumb' with his mom for most things green and growing even taking Bonsai classes for a while. Mike and Kathy complimented each other so well in most interests and pitching in to doing whatever needed to be done but also knew how to have fun and a good time. They have many strong and long-standing friendships. Mike will be missed by so many. He passed on August 28, 2019 Memorial service will be September 20, 2019 at 5PM. Foothill United Methodist Church, 3301 Green Valley Rd., Rescue, CA 95672 In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the in Mike Bibinoff's name ( or by phone 1(800) 227-2345 option 2) Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019

