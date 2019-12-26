Michael D. McCulley, born on Jan 25, 1953 to Mark and Lillian McCulley born into heaven on Dec. 11, 2019. Preceded into heaven by his parents and his beloved wife Vicki. Survived by his son Mac McCulley (Jody), brother Pat McCulley (Lori), niece Ashley McCulley, nephew Taylor McCulley (Lauren) and many friends. Mike managed several Midas stores along with working at Carron's Automotive. In 2004, he started McCulley Brother's Auto Repair with his brother. Upon retiring, Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf with his many friends. A loyal member of the Carmichael Elk's for 20 years. His smile and laughter will be greatly missed by all whom knew him. Per Mike's wishes no services will be held.

