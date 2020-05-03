Michael D McGrath, 71, of Folsom, CA passed away at home on March 22, 2020. Mike was born August 25, 1948, the son of the late Dennis and Susan McGrath. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his sister Sandra Simpson, nieces, great nieces, great nephews and 2 loveable dogs he adored. Michael graduated from Sacramento High School in 1966 and served with the United States Coast Guard 1967-1971 as an Aviation Machinist where he received many commendations including the Coast Guard Commendation Medal for "Meritorious Performance". After leaving the USCG, Michael joined the Sacramento County Sherriff's Department where he served as a Deputy Sherriff for 15 years. He attended Sacramento State University while working for the Sherriff's Department where he graduated with a degree in Business Management. Michael began a new career in wallpaper hanging and painting after his retirement from the Sherriff's Department. He maintained specialty contractor's licenses in California and Nevada. He met Debbie Clarke Peterson while contracting with a design firm in El Dorado Hills and they married in 1991. Michael was an avid sailor spending many years sailing and racing his Olson 25 in San Francisco Bay, South Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake. He was a past member of the Folsom Lake Yacht Club and served several years as the Club's Commodore. Mike was a big NASCAR and college football fan. He spent his retirement working in his garage woodshop, listening to jazz music, traveling and perfecting his cooking skills. Mike had a big heart and his laughter would fill up the room, he will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation by calling 718.987.1931.



