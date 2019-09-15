Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael D. Raifaisen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael D. Raifaisen, age 68, of Reno, NV succumbed to cancer peacefully on August 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. Mike was born to parents Sidney and Peggy Raifaisen on March 21, 1951. He graduated from Mira Loma High School and received a degree from San Diego State. He married Lura Zell in 1984. Mike is survived by his wife Lura, two sons Adam and Jeremy, daughter in law Brittany, two grandchildren Bailey and Emily, two sisters, nieces and nephews. Mike was known for his love of golf. In his late childhood his love for golf began, teaching himself which eventually lead him to making the high school golf team. He worked for Capital Cigar and Candy working his way up from warehouse to Reno Branch manager. From there he started his own business with Snap-On Tools in which he had the privilege to work with his son for the last 8 years. A private Celebration of Life will be held in Reno. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Church - Building Fund at PO Box 18711 Reno, Nevada 89511 or The Michael Raifaisen Memorial Golf Scholarship. For information on how to donate to the scholarship please contact Lura Raifaisen at

