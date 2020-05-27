Michael Daniel Scharlach
Michael Daniel Scharlach (1956-2020) passed away on May 8 of natural causes. He will be fondly remembered as a man of kindness, sensitivity, and great humor. He loved rock n roll music with loud guitars, cats, scuba diving in the Pacific Ocean, and watching the San Francisco Giants. Many friends knew him as "Sharky." He will be greatly missed by his son Dustin, siblings Sandra and David, niece Melissa and her daughter Ella.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 27, 2020.
