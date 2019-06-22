Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Davis, 73, died at home in peace surrounded by his family on June 20, 2019. Born in Paris, TN in 1945 and the oldest of 7 children, his leadership abilities were visible at a young age. Inspired by public service in the era of the '60s, he served as student body president at both Fullerton J.C. and the school of Public Administration at USC. He dedicated his life to serving city and county governments. In 1991, he started a successful government consulting business, The Davis Company, based in Sacramento, the city he called home for the remainder of his life.He ultimately lost a six-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was preceded in death by his father, L.R. Miller and mother, Mary Davis. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathy Davis; his son Aaron and wife Erica, their three children, Miller, Reynolds and Piper; son Justin and his dog, Zoey; son Kristopher and wife Katelyn, and their son, Archie; his stepfather Curtis; six loving brothers and sisters and their families. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 3900 J Street in Sacramento, CA on Monday June 24 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in his honor.

