Michael Gilmore 78 passed peacefully after a recent illness complicated by Alzheimer's disease. Michael was born in Massachusetts, grew up in Los Angeles and attended University High School, class of 58. He served in the Navy and after his honorable medical discharge attended LATTC and became an electrician with IBEW, retiring in 1987. Following he worked for WEB Service Co as a collector for 10 years. Michael's passion in life was restoring and displaying antique cars. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Cecilia (Cece) Gilmore, daughters, Kelly and Jennifer Gilmore, plus three grandchildren plus an extensive network of family and friends. He was loved by all
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2019