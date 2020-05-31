Michael E. Barber, born June 3, 1936, passed on March 18, 2020, due to complications from prostate cancer. Born in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Michael ("Mike") spent his childhood years in Pittsburgh, PA, before his family moved to Grand Rapids, MI, where he attended Catholic Central High School. He attended University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI, for his bachelors, MBA and law degrees. After Michigan he served in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps of the Navy, where he was a legal officer at the post-graduate school in Monterey, CA. Mike served in the U.S. Navel Reserves for over 30 years and retired with the rank of captain. Mike spent two decades as a supervising deputy D.A. in the Sacramento County district attorney's office, specializing in domestic relations and child support issues. His contributions to family law included legislation (both state and federal), participation in various task forces and commissions, and work relating to DNA tests as affirmative action in paternity cases. He went into private practice after retiring from the Sacramento County's District Attorney Office, retiring a decade ago. He was very active in the family law section of the American Bar Association, including as Chair of the Family Law Section. He held leadership roles in family-law sections of the State Bar of California, the Sacramento County Bar Association, the CA District Attorneys Association, the National District Attorneys Association, and the Governor's Commission on Child Support Development and Enforcement. Mike served on the Federal Interstate Child Support Enforcement Commission, testified in Congress, and was commended by President Reagan and the Clinton administration for his work. He contributed to local Sacramento civic organizations, particularly the Comstock Club (which sponsored speakers of national prominence) for over a decade in numerous roles including board president. Michael is survived by his wife Helen, his children Mary Beth (Sean), Patrick, and Spencer (Evelyn); grandchildren Zachary (Erika), Isaiah, Jasmine, Maya, and Madeline; sisters-in-law Michaele-Ann Schmitcke and Bonnie Rose (Gene); and nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dozens of friends. He is preceded in death by his grandson Austin Michael; his brother Phillip died shortly after Mike's passing. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a charity that helps those in need such as Catholic, family or military support organizations.



