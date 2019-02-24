Michael F. Bakarich age 84 passed away surrounded by his loved ones Feb. 12th. A life long resident of the Sacramento area with a large extended family. A father, grandfather, great-grand-father, brother and Papa. He was known and loved by many. Retired state employee, inducted to the La Salle Club Baseball Hall Of Fame, fast pitch player for several of the best teams in the country, excellent golfer and great storyteller. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday Feb. 28th at 11:00 Am River Cities Funeral Chapel in West Sacramento.
