Michael Reginald Falls, Jr. was born June 29th, 1982 in Sacramento, California to Michael Falls, Sr. and Stephanie Jones, and died on June 4, 2020. He leaves behind loving memories of his father, Michael Falls, Sr. and step mother Margo Falls; brothers Martino Falls, Malcolm X. Barrett, Justin and Austin Quarels; grandmother Patricia Falls-Amos and the late grandparents: Robert and Janice McFadden and step-grandfather Carson Amos; great-grandmother Marguerite L. Sanford; step-grandmother Amelia Zamora; uncles, Anthony and Timothy Falls; aunts Shilon Greene, Aphreeka (Vernon ) Fullove, and countless other family and friends. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital doctors, nurses and staff for the care given him over the past several years. We would also like to extend our appreciation for the many prayers and kindnesses extended to the family.



