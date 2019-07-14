Michael Frank Rains (Mike), age 61, passed away at home in Pollock Pines surrounded by family and friends on the morning of June 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Dennis Lee Rains and Beverly MaryAnn Rains (wife). Born on June 30, 1957 in Fullerton Ca., Mike spent his adventurous youth and teen years in the Mid-west. After moving to California, Mike settled in Placerville with his family in 1991. Throughout his life, Mike incorporated his passion and mastery of woodworking skills into his home, hobbies, and career. Mike is survived by his three children, Rachel Mae, Christopher Glenn and Jessica (wife); and Ryan Levi Rains, his two grandchildren, Kameron Lee and Karson Levi Rains, and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Miller Funeral Home located at 507 Scott Street in Folsom California.

