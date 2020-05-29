Michael Gary Murphy, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Elk Grove, California. He was born on November 19, 1952, in Chipley, Florida. He graduated from Rutherford High School in Panama City, Florida, where he played Varsity football and loved to surf in the Gulf. Shortly after high school, he joined the U. S. Navy bringing him to California where he served on the U.S.S. Mobile during the Vietnam War. He made California his home, attending college and raising his family in Sacramento, California. He was a devoted family man and shared with them his love of the beach, boating, fishing, gardening and cooking. He was also dedicated to his work in banking, retiring from U. S. Bank after more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nicki, his daughters, Carrie and Cristie, his grandsons Aidan, Elijah and Isaac, his mother, Arphelia, and his siblings, Dennis, Debi and Pam.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store