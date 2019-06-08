Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael George Hart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our big brother, Michael George Hart passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Lucerne, Ca at the age of 73. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Stephen (Barbara) and Daniel (Luana). He will also be fondly remembered by his six nieces and nephews, Alicia (Niloy) Chatterjee, Nathan (Nichole) Hart, Emily (Chris) Hornsby, David Hart, Damon Hart, Shane (Kathryn) Ross and all of their children, Preston, Kaylee, Gabrielle, Julia, Andrew, Clayton, Justice, Hallie, and Kaia. Michael was born April 2, 1946 in California to Dr. Winfield and Dorothy Hart. He lived most of his life in Sacramento where he attended Sacramento High School and then Sacramento City College. Michael was always very athletic throughout his life participating in many sports and activities like football, baseball, boxing, swimming, golf, white water rafting, snow skiing, and bike riding. Michael had a great love of the outdoors and while in high school he earned the rank of an Eagle Scout. That passion of helping others and being in the outdoors transferred over to his many diverse occupations. Michael worked as a Fireman for the Arden Fire Department, he was a white water rafting guide on the American River, he was a member of the Squaw Valley Ski Patrol, a prospector, a taxi cab driver and dispatcher, and a bartender. Michael's last 15 years of his life were spent in Lucerne, CA. He loved the Clear Lake area, the people, and especially his family of friends at the Boathouse. Throughout Michael's life his greatest love was his dogs. Michael was a devoted animal lover and could never pass up an animal in need. Michael's Celebration of Life service will be private. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Michael to the SPCA of Lake County, 8025 Highway 29, Kelseyville, Ca 95451 or any SPCA of your choice.

