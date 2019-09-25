Born March 6, 1958 in Sacramento, CA. He passed away on August 9, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 61. Survived by beloved brother Patrick Mark Gimlen and nephews Mark and Mathew Gimlen and two surviving maternal aunts: Toni Foster, Rose Wood. Forever remembered by cousins, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by mother Patricia Gimlen, father Gary Gimlen. Michael was an active tribal member of the Koot-Bah Tribe of El Dorado County. He was an active fisherman and spent much of his life on the river fishing and cooking BBQ Ribs with his best friends. He was a retired Electrician from IBEW. He received a Bachelor's degree from Sac State University. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held this Fall.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 25, 2019