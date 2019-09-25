Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Gimlen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born March 6, 1958 in Sacramento, CA. He passed away on August 9, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 61. Survived by beloved brother Patrick Mark Gimlen and nephews Mark and Mathew Gimlen and two surviving maternal aunts: Toni Foster, Rose Wood. Forever remembered by cousins, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by mother Patricia Gimlen, father Gary Gimlen. Michael was an active tribal member of the Koot-Bah Tribe of El Dorado County. He was an active fisherman and spent much of his life on the river fishing and cooking BBQ Ribs with his best friends. He was a retired Electrician from IBEW. He received a Bachelor's degree from Sac State University. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held this Fall.

Born March 6, 1958 in Sacramento, CA. He passed away on August 9, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 61. Survived by beloved brother Patrick Mark Gimlen and nephews Mark and Mathew Gimlen and two surviving maternal aunts: Toni Foster, Rose Wood. Forever remembered by cousins, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by mother Patricia Gimlen, father Gary Gimlen. Michael was an active tribal member of the Koot-Bah Tribe of El Dorado County. He was an active fisherman and spent much of his life on the river fishing and cooking BBQ Ribs with his best friends. He was a retired Electrician from IBEW. He received a Bachelor's degree from Sac State University. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held this Fall. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close