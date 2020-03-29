Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Gordon Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With a broken heart we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Michael at age 49 from natural causes on March 18, 2020, in Garden Grove Ca. An imposing figure with a booming hearty laugh, he was incredibly charming with a wicked sense of humor and loyal to a fault. Mike was born in Los Alamitos, CA on December 26, 1970 but moved to the Citrus Heights/ Roseville area as a baby. A graduate of Casa Roble High School, he was employed at Pacific Bell and Tele-Direct in Sacramento and Speedee Oil in Roseville. Michael was attending Fullerton College, and was a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society 2017 Inductee. He loved to read and was never without a book. But his proudest accomplishment was being a father. He was preceded in death by his father Melvin G. Brown of Roseville CA. Mike is survived by his wife Mary, sons Joseph and Jacob Ruwart, son Mark Brown, and daughter Lillian Brown. He also leaves his parents Lilly and Neil Thomas of Rocklin; sisters Melissa Brown (Ohio); Sara and husband Ben Bartow (Redding), six nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many, many friends. Michael will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him and by those who knew him for his kindness and love for everyone. A private family graveside service will take place at Roseville Cemetery, 421 Berry Street, Roseville, CA In the following weeks.

