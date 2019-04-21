Michael, 33 of Woodland, CA, a triplet, passed suddenly on March 2, 2019 due to heart failure. He was a graduate of Davis High School, Class of 2004. Michael was a huge sports fan and was known as BlueDevil22 in March Madness brackets. His spirit and love lives through his mother Kathy Groth, his father, Mark (Toni) Groth, his grandmother, Peggy Groth, his siblings Tim, Lynda, Colene and step sibling Amy Galindo. Predeceased by his grandparents Jay and Jackie Eden and his step brother Ben Galindo. He will also be missed by a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Three Mile Brewery at 231 G St., Davis, CA on Sunday, April 28th. Stop by any time between 12n and 4pm for a pint of beer and a snack.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019