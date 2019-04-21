Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Groth. View Sign

Michael, 33 of Woodland, CA, a triplet, passed suddenly on March 2, 2019 due to heart failure. He was a graduate of Davis High School, Class of 2004. Michael was a huge sports fan and was known as BlueDevil22 in March Madness brackets. His spirit and love lives through his mother Kathy Groth, his father, Mark (Toni) Groth, his grandmother, Peggy Groth, his siblings Tim, Lynda, Colene and step sibling Amy Galindo. Predeceased by his grandparents Jay and Jackie Eden and his step brother Ben Galindo. He will also be missed by a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Three Mile Brewery at 231 G St., Davis, CA on Sunday, April 28th. Stop by any time between 12n and 4pm for a pint of beer and a snack.

Michael, 33 of Woodland, CA, a triplet, passed suddenly on March 2, 2019 due to heart failure. He was a graduate of Davis High School, Class of 2004. Michael was a huge sports fan and was known as BlueDevil22 in March Madness brackets. His spirit and love lives through his mother Kathy Groth, his father, Mark (Toni) Groth, his grandmother, Peggy Groth, his siblings Tim, Lynda, Colene and step sibling Amy Galindo. Predeceased by his grandparents Jay and Jackie Eden and his step brother Ben Galindo. He will also be missed by a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Three Mile Brewery at 231 G St., Davis, CA on Sunday, April 28th. Stop by any time between 12n and 4pm for a pint of beer and a snack. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close