Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Hoyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Hoyer, age 53 passed away September 29th, 2019 due to losing a valiant battle with Cancer. He was born September 5th, 1966 in Sacramento, California to Svend and Henny Hoyer. Michael graduated from Kennedy High School in 1984 and proceeded to become a civil engineer through his Sacramento State University schooling. He married the love of his life, Stephanie on September 26th, 1992. He had a deeply rooted passion for motorcycles, was held in high regard within the construction industry and lived for experiences with friends and family. His enthusiasm was contagious and his love was pure. He treated everyone with respect and never shied away from providing an honest opinion. Beloved husband of Stephanie Hoyer, much loved father of Alex and Andrew, adored son of Henny Hoyer and the late Svend Hoyer, cherished brother of Suzanne and Robert and dearest uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will live on through their memories. Please visit the following link for details of Michael's service and more information about his life:

Michael Hoyer, age 53 passed away September 29th, 2019 due to losing a valiant battle with Cancer. He was born September 5th, 1966 in Sacramento, California to Svend and Henny Hoyer. Michael graduated from Kennedy High School in 1984 and proceeded to become a civil engineer through his Sacramento State University schooling. He married the love of his life, Stephanie on September 26th, 1992. He had a deeply rooted passion for motorcycles, was held in high regard within the construction industry and lived for experiences with friends and family. His enthusiasm was contagious and his love was pure. He treated everyone with respect and never shied away from providing an honest opinion. Beloved husband of Stephanie Hoyer, much loved father of Alex and Andrew, adored son of Henny Hoyer and the late Svend Hoyer, cherished brother of Suzanne and Robert and dearest uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will live on through their memories. Please visit the following link for details of Michael's service and more information about his life: www.tributes.com/Michael-Hoyer November 8th, 10:00am 240 Conference Center Dr. Roseville, CA 95678 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close