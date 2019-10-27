Michael Hoyer, age 53 passed away September 29th, 2019 due to losing a valiant battle with Cancer. He was born September 5th, 1966 in Sacramento, California to Svend and Henny Hoyer. Michael graduated from Kennedy High School in 1984 and proceeded to become a civil engineer through his Sacramento State University schooling. He married the love of his life, Stephanie on September 26th, 1992. He had a deeply rooted passion for motorcycles, was held in high regard within the construction industry and lived for experiences with friends and family. His enthusiasm was contagious and his love was pure. He treated everyone with respect and never shied away from providing an honest opinion. Beloved husband of Stephanie Hoyer, much loved father of Alex and Andrew, adored son of Henny Hoyer and the late Svend Hoyer, cherished brother of Suzanne and Robert and dearest uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will live on through their memories. Please visit the following link for details of Michael's service and more information about his life: www.tributes.com/Michael-Hoyer November 8th, 10:00am 240 Conference Center Dr. Roseville, CA 95678
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019