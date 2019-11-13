In loving memory of Michael J. Matranga, age 70, passed away on October 28, 2019. A resident of Fair Oaks, he lived life to its fullest while enjoying his time camping, fishing and cooking with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife Liana Matranga; son Davey Matranga (Jennifer), Granddaughter Crystal Whitlock, Great-grand-daughters Khloe McGuirk and Deja Walker; Brothers Patrick Matranga and Sam Matranga Jr. (Yolanda); Sister Terri Matranga Sanford (Jeff) and cousins JoAnn Masi, Suzun Masi, Tom Masi and Bruce Eigbrett (Mary) and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Fair Oaks Cemetery on Tuesday, November19, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 13, 2019