Born August 23, 1959, died peacefully on December 6, 2020. Born in Illinois, Michael lived most of his life in California, the last twenty years in the Sacramento/Roseville area. He was trained in appliance and HVAC repair and even worked for the railroad on trains one of his long-time passions. He is survived by his sister. An informal gathering for those who knew him will be held on Saturday Dec 21, 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army Fellowship Hall, 100 Lincoln Drive, Roseville.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 18, 2019