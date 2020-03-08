Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael James Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COL (R) Michael James Cox left this life on March 2nd, 2020 to join the Lord and many cherished family members and special friends who preceded him. He passed to the gates of heaven by way of Sacramento, California, his home for many of his latter years. His three children were with him during his final days, assuring him of their love and the imprint he was leaving behind. He is survived by his oldest son Michael J. Cox, Jr ("Mick"), his children Abigail ("Abby") and Ramsey Cox; son Brian, his wife Casey and their boys Rylan, Brendan and Carson; and daughter Elizabeth (Dad's nickname for her was "Eba" and she goes by "Liz"), her husband P.J. Grinsell and their boys Patrick, Connor and Liam; as well as his former wives Martha Anita Cox and Lisa Berumen, and, lest we forget, his beloved dog Mercy, who Dad would walk around his neighborhood daily. Mike was born in Kewanee, Illinois on October 1, 1944, and grew up in the small farm town of Wyoming, Illinois outside of Peoria. He was the second son of Donald and Nellieann Cox who had five children: Donald (who pre-deceased Mike), David, Chris, and Susan (Dow). He learned the midwestern work ethic as a boy and was a lifelong example of exactly that. His parents were so proud when he was accepted to West Point after studying at Northern Illinois University for a year; he graduated in 1967. "Coxy" (as his cadet classmates referred to him) had to labor furiously and was proud to be in the ranks of the "goats" the academically challenged bottom half his cadet class. They had to work without rest in order to graduate and be commissioned as Second Lieutenants into a Vietnam era Army. Mike chose the Field Artillery branch and earned his Airborne and Ranger certifications before reporting to his first assignment at Ft. Irwin, California, where he was designated a Battery Commander almost immediately. In those days, the bulk of the Army was in Vietnam and every position was trial by fire. Mike learned the value of Non-Commission Officers and his respect for them was clearly reciprocated. His tour in Vietnam included a variety of positions including battery command of 120+ "gun bunnies" in the 25th Infantry Division ("Tropical Lightning"). During his Army career, he was awarded a number of service medals including, most notably, the Bronze Star with V (Valor) device, Air Medal, Legion of Merit, and Meritorious Service Medal. Mike served his country for 26 years and rose to the rank of full Colonel (O6). After Vietnam, he was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 32d Field Artillery, an "Honest John" rocket unit in Germany, where his sons were born. He then attended a long list of military education schools and when the opportunity to earn his Masters' Degree at Georgia Tech presented itself, he jumped at the chance. He was awarded a Master's in Computer Science, so that he could teach in the Math Department (he and his classmates from West Point chuckled then and to this day at the irony, as he had graduated 50th from the bottom in Math as a student at West Point). He loved the Academy, all it stood for, and the chance to interact with the young Army of the future. That initial assignment was extended to cover several other positions and he ultimately earned a PhD in Computer Science and was offered the Deputy Department Head position at West Point's Geography and Computer Science Department. His son Brian was a USMA cadet by then, and Mike decided instead to retire from his final assignment in the Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Monroe, Virginia. While stationed at West Point, Mike's interest in the Catholic Church led to him becoming a Catholic. His faith served to give him direction, purpose and meaning through his significant involvement. He remained active in the church until his passing, most recently in the choir at St. Joseph's in Clarksburg (near Sacramento). Mike had a booming voice and laugh that could often be heard over a crowd, whether singing or not. During the last several years, he used his gift of song to serve in the West Point Alumni Glee Club, traveling all over the country and abroad to participate in concerts. Most notably, he had the honor of singing at Carnegie Hall and in Ireland (which was part of his ethnic background). Mike learned the game of golf from his Aunt Jane and Uncle Fran (who were also a large Catholic influence in his life). While his game was the source of many a broken clubs and expletives, we'd like to think he is playing the perfect game up in heaven, with a cold Michelob Light in his hand and a Cuban cigar in his mouth. He had a generous heart and a passion for the underprivileged. His unassuming approach to all people he met led him to many service opportunities, both formal and informal. In recent years, he was known to pick up the tab at dinner or send a bottle or two of his favorite wine. Mike had truly made a home in California, with a community of neighbors, church members, and colleagues who cared deeply about him. This truth has served as a great comfort to his children in the aftermath of his passing. A memorial service will be held later in the Spring on Thursday, May 7th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clarksburg (near Sacramento, California). His burial will be at a later date (to be determined) at the cemetery at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Achieve Tahoe (https://www.achievetahoe.org/). Based in North Lake Tahoe, Achieve Tahoe leads the way in adaptive sports and recreation for people with disabilities, including the veteran community. Mike's West Point classmate Doug Pringle is a Chairman Emeritus of Achieve Tahoe. Achieve Tahoe's motto is (fittingly) "If I Can Do This, I Can Do Anything!"

