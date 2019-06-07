Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael James Howard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend, passed away April 10th, 2019, after battling congestive heart failure. He was surrounded by his loving family. Mike is survived by his best friend and devoted wife of 47 years, Kay, his sons Nick (Erin) and Jason (Lauren), grandsons Landon, Grady, Hayes (Nick) and Easton (Jason), his mother Shirley, brother David, sister Denise Edens (Marvin), nephew Bobby Landis and many family members and cousins. Mike graduated from Hiram Johnson High School, where he excelled in baseball, and then moved on to attend Sacramento City Jr. College. As a young man, he went into the flooring business, where he became a skilled perfectionist at his trade and taught many others along the way. He had his own business for years and in the early 90's, was able to purchase Sacramento Rug Works from the Herb Peterson Family, where he had once worked. He was incredibly proud to keep the business running, as it has, since 1905 and it will continue to operate under the Howard Family. Mike loved a good BBQ, rum & Diet Coke, his mother's macaroni salad and her apple pies. He enjoyed going to all his boys sporting events, hunting in Northern California and Wyoming, watching the Giants in Spring Training in Arizona and playing a little golf, along with the occasional trip to South Lake Tahoe and Thunder Valley. Mike was a hardworking, honest, family man, mentor and businessman, who was generous to a fault with his family and friends. He will be missed every day. The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses at Kaiser Hospital, South Sacramento, for their kindness and honest efforts. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

