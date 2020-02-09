Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael James Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael James Martin was born in El Centro, California on July 21, 1980 to Evelyn and Crisanto Martin. Michael was the middle child of three boys. Michael studied at Delta College and dedicated 15 years of his career at Kaiser Permanente. Michael passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2020. He is survived by his parents, his brothers Chris Martin and Jeff Martin, his wife Ka Martin, and his daughter Siena Martin. He also leaves behind a large extended family that includes his step-daughters Lex and Val, nieces, nephews, and his Yemaso Brazilian Jiu Jitsu brothers. He will be missed tremendously by those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him and to share a beer. Michael's viewing will be held on February 11, 2020 from 5pm-8pm at St. Mary's Funeral Chapel. For the rest of the schedule, please contact Mai Kim at 916-849-8212.

