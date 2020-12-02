1/2
Michael Jimenez
1931 - 2020
Michael Jimenez
May 8, 1931 - November 24, 2020
Roseville, California - Michael (Mike) Jimenez was born May 8, 1931 in Oelwein, Iowa to a loving family; parents Maria Koletis Jimenez and Emeterio Jimenez, sister Julia Jimenez De Alva, and brother Manuel Jimenez. In 1943, when he was 12, his family moved to Roseville, California. He graduated from Roseville High School and Sacramento City College. In June 1951, he joined the Air Force and served for four years during the Korean War. He married Mary Crespillo in December, 1951. They had five children, Michael, David (Tony Lucas), Susan (Ken Jimenez-Anderson) Steven, and Juliana. After his discharge, he attended Cal Poly. He worked at Aerojet and McClellan Air Force Base until his retirement. In 1986 he married Carmen Gavia of Loomis, Ca. They were married for 34 years and lived in Sacramento, Saudi Arabia, Lake Tahoe, Carson City, finally returning to Roseville, the area where their ten children lived.
Michael Jimenez is survived by his loving wife, Carmen, his children, Carmen's children, children's spouses, grandchildren and spouses, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all his family and friends who loved him dearly.
Graveside services will be performed by Fr. Michael Baricuatro of St. Rose of Lima, along with military honors. Due to Covid-19, services will be limited to the immediate family.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, along with a reception. All the family, extended family and friends will be welcomed.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 2, 2020.
