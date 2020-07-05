Michael Joseph Jones, loving husband, father and brother, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14th. He is survived by his wife of (almost)38 years, Jan and children, JR and Elizabeth. Brother to Pete (Dan), Dan (Pam), Kate (John) and Tom (Michelle). Uncle to Kelsey, Kate, Amanda and Austin. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joan and Loving Uncle Reverend Joseph Goebel. We are sure he was greeted in heaven with open arms. Mike was our favorite hippie cop, retired from the Roseville Police department with 28 years of service. He was also a proud member of Roseville Elks Lodge 2248. He had just joined the ranks of PERs having finished his term as Exalter Ruler in March of this year. He was dedicated to family, friends and service and was the best! He made a lasting impression on everyone. He was a lover of tie dye and Harley t-shirts, John Lennon glasses and master of the silliest, clean joke (next to his Uncle Chuck). He loved to travel and our annual trips to NYC, Carlsbad and Hawaii were always something he looked forward to. Life will be empty without him in it. You will always be our pride and joy, Mike! Due to Covid-19 limitations, funeral service will be private. An Elks memorial will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store