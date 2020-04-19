Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael L. Boli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Victoria Henley, and his children Andrew Boli (Lisa), Katharine Council and Eleanor Boli, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings: Patricia Goodrich (Lewis), Joanne Boli (Gary Wright), Teresa Boli (Martin Linder) and William Boli (Janeen). He was born in Sacramento to Louis Alexander Boli III and Juanita Ruth Swift Boli. Although named Louis Alexander Boli IV, he was always known as "Mike." He attended Cottage School, Jonas Salk Middle School and Encina High School, excelling in athletics and making friends he would keep for life. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry. After working as a logger for Taffi Company and other enterprises, he enrolled in law school at UC Davis Martin Luther King School of Law. He graduated in 1979; he was a member of the Order of the Coif. He began practicing law in San Francisco at Long and Levit in 1979 and was a member of the firm from 1985 to 1995. In 1996, he left Long and Levit, ultimately ending up in his own practice, specializing in clients' disputes with lawyers. He was a California Certified Legal Specialist in Legal Malpractice Law. He represented his clients passionately and with integrity. He was an avid outdoorsman, a licensed private pilot and an enthusiastic motorcyclist. He kept up relationships with family members and friends from childhood through hunting and fishing trips. He was usually accompanied on bird hunts by one in a series of loyal hunting dogs Seamus, Jasper and finally Cinco (LAB V). In his last year, notwithstanding his battle with cancer, he and Tory made it to Montana to hunt deer, to Mexico to hunt birds and to British Columbia to fish. He loved their property in the foothills, where a chainsaw's work was never done and there was always a project that needed his attention. In recent years, he enjoyed how much his grandchildren relished their time there. He lived life fully and on his own terms, with a generous spirit that embraced his large extended family, especially new members. That same spirit made him a loyal friend and a mentor to many. He never shied away from telling a bad dad joke, including in his final days, for the thousandth time, the one about the difference between a piano and a fish. Always aiming for laughs yet merrily settling for rolled eyes and groans. Plans for a celebration of his life, and even pianos and fish, have not been set due to the pandemic. For information, please contact [email protected] Those who wish to make a donation in his memory might consider the or Pheasants Forever. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.