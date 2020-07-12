Michael was born on July 15, 1946 in Yuba City, California and left this world on June 23, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Mary Louise (McLaughlin) Carey and his brother, Patrick. He is survived by his sister, Barbara, his sister-in-law Linda, his wife Susan, daughter Devon (Berrier) son-in-law Jonathan and their three children, Knox, Violet, and Wells; son Trevor and his daughter Valentina, as well as one niece and three nephews. He also leaves behind his best friend and true brother, Art Camacho (Bag). Michael attended All Hallows Grade School, Christian Brothers High School (Class of '64) and Sacramento State College. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in the spring of 1966 and served until he was severely wounded in Vietnam in the spring of 1967. Although he returned home missing his right leg, right arm, and right eye, his positive spirit remained intact. He returned to Sacramento State College to continue his education and worked for a time at the Department of Veterans Affairs. He studied abroad at the University of Madrid where he discovered a passion for wine and winemaking as well as a love for the Spanish language, culture, and literature. He went on to receive a Masters Degree in Spanish at Sacramento State College. Along the way, he became a skilled home winemaker and received numerous awards from the California State Fair, as well as the appreciation of friends and family members who enjoyed sharing every vintage. In 1980, he met Sue, fell in love, and they married in 1981. His passion for wine turned into a career as the wine department manager at Corti Brothers Market. Mike also enjoyed teaching Spanish, which he did through the U.C. Davis extension program and the Los Rios Community College district. When he was offered a full time teaching position at Loretto High School, he moved from the wine department to the classroom where he enjoyed several years of guiding students toward mastering Spanish. Mike enjoyed reading, cooking, singing, and sharing his wisdom about all things with any willing listener. He was a man of faith who will be remembered for his positive spirit, kind heart, keen intellect, beautiful tenor voice, and incredible strength to overcome and persevere against all odds. Vaya con Dios, Miguel. The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will take place on July 20th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Funeral Center and Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento. Interment will immediately follow the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to roomtoread.org
or semperfifund.org
. For those who are unable to attend the service, please raise a glass in honor and memory of Michael.