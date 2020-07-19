Michael (Mike) Leo Odlozil, 77, of Sacramento, CA, passed-away on June 18th, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Mike was born on July 4th, 1942 in Sacramento to Leo Odlozil and Dixie (Robertson) Odlozil and graduated from La Sierra High School in 1960. After high school he went to work for Pacific Bell and enjoyed a 32-year career before retiring in 1995. From 1963 to 1971 Mike served in the U.S. Coast Guard reserves. In 1964 he married Loretta (Bader) Odlozil and would stay happily married for 56 years. During his time here he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and even spent several summers as a commercial salmon fisherman with his two sons. Before the eventual birth of his grandchildren, his greatest passions were in the outdoors; he taught his sons the value in respecting wildlife, and with very few words the honor in hard work. There was never a time when he was not there for his family and there was never a time that he disappointed anyone who relied on him. In 2017 Mike was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. It was a devastating blow when he learned he would not be there to see his grandchildren graduate college and would slowly forget who they were. Mike's entire purpose in life was his family, and for that we are grateful. And although Mike was robbed of his memory, our memories of him will live on. Mike is survived by his wife, Loretta (Bader) Odlozil; his two children, Kevin Odlozil, and Eric Odlozil; and his three grandchildren, Kira Odlozil, Camille Odlozil and Holden Odlozil.



