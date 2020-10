Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Louis McCullough

June 26, 1945 - June 30, 2020

Sacramento, California - Taught at several Catholic schools in Sacramento, retiring from St. Francis High School. Preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Geraldine. Survived by sister, Mary McCullough, stepsons/daughters, and step grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony-Sacramento Catholic Parish, 660 Florin Rd. on October 22nd at 11:00.





