Michael Matthew Blanchard passed away suddenly on Sunday June 23rd, 2019 at Mercy San Juan Hospital. Michael was born in Sacramento on October 4, 1978, the first son of Nancy and Fred Blanchard. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his brother Christopher and wife Dianna; Sister Jennifer and husband David and most of all his beloved niece Roxanne. A celebration of life will be held at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd. on Sunday July 14, 2019. Viewing from 10 to 11am with memorial and reception to follow. We love you forever Michael.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 13, 2019