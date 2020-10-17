Michael McKone Sr
August 12, 1929 - October 11, 2020
Gold River, California - Michael Max McKone Sr, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 11, at Eskaton Lodge Senior Living in Gold River, CA, with his beloved wife of 63 years, Marian McKone, at his side. Born in Detroit Michigan on August 12, 1929 to Max McKone and Margaret Davis. Mike attended Detroit's Lincoln High School and then graduated from Michigan State University in 1951. Mike joined the US Air Force as an officer from 1951 to 1953. He then attended the University of Michigan Law School, where he graduated in 1957.
After watching the 1959 Rose Bowl in snowy Michigan, Mike and Marian moved to warmer weather in Northern CA. Professionally, Mike joined and became a partner in the Sacramento law firm of Bullen, McKone & McKinley where he earned a reputation of being a successful trial attorney with a gift common speak that swayed juries and entertained judges. In the 1990's he became a popular arbitrator who was recommended by attorneys for his fairness and quick command of the facts.
Mike was a die-hard Michigan Wolverines football fan and waited all year for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, only to end up walking along the American River bike trail because he was too nervous to watch the game on TV. Other epic memories include when he bet members of his law firm that he could kick a 40-yard field goal, and he won the bet – kicking the ball with his leather wingtip dress shoes. Mike also had a signature, albeit inefficient, routine for finding wall studs behind sheet rock. His routine involved a drill and it usually took 8 attempts – and 8 extra holes in the wall - before he found the stud. Finally, when his two boys were in their mid-teens and learning to drive, Mike managed to back out of the garage – but forgot to open the garage door first, separating the door from the house. That stunt gave the boys a hearty chuckle for years to come.
Mike lived life to the fullest by traveling with his family to remote areas of Nevada where they explored the desert in a Jeep and learned to shoot and respect guns. Later in life, Mike and Marian traveled as passengers on cargo freighters to every corner of the world. Had Mike been born 200 years earlier, there's a good chance the sea would have been his first love.
Along with his wife, Mike is survived by his oldest son Michael Max McKone Jr in Colorado Springs, CO and Brian Frederick McKone in Novato, CA. Mike is also survived by his four grandchildren, Stacey Bedbury and Ryan, Max and Quinn McKone.
The McKone family would like to express our deepest gratitude to RC Hospice Care in Rancho Cordova, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the charity of your choice
