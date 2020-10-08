Michael Nelson
December 7, 1960 - October 1, 2020
Sacramento, California - Michael Richard Nelson passed away on October 1, 2020 after a final short illness. He was born on December 7, 1960 in Framingham, MA and grew up in Brookline, Marshfield and Foxboro, MA. As a young boy he loved playing hockey and the Boston Bruins. He got his BFA in Acting from Emerson College before moving to Sacramento to attend McGeorge School of Law, graduating in 1989. In law school he was well known as the Editor of the student newspaper, as an excellent student who tutored others, and for entertaining musical performances at local venues, a hobby he kept for many years thereafter. After a brief stint in a private criminal defense practice, he started working for the Sacramento County Public Defender's Office where he spent his career as an ardent advocate for justice. His acting background and experience as a performer made him an excellent court room attorney. His peaceful, gentle demeanor, his enchanting blue eyes, coupled with his big heart and good natured wit endeared coworkers, clients and the entire court family to Michael. He married the love of his life Mary Kennedy in April of 1993 and they have two sons Aengus and George. Michael loved playing guitar and writing songs, Boston sports teams, James Joyce and his family and friends. He is survived by Mary, Aengus and George; his stepmother Marcia Nelson of Milford, NH; his loving in-laws and nieces and nephews; and dozens of cousins. He is preceded in death by his father James Nelson and his mother Constance M. Nelson. If you wish to remember Michael, at the request of his sons, please donate in his name to South Bronx United https://www.southbronxunited.org/donate
or the Northern California Innocence Project https://mysantaclara.scu.edu/giving/LAW/Innocence