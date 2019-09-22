Michael Pearson Glide passed away at the young age of 69. He was an entrepreneur and lifelong resident of Dixon who touched many lives with his positive outlook on life. Michael was born in San Francisco to Thornton Elsen and Elizabeth Glide and raised in Dixon along with his two older brothers, Peter and William Glide. He graduated from Dixon High School and attended Boise State University. Michael met the love of his life Sally and married in the summer of 1972. They raised a son Michael and a daughter Leslie. This past August they celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary. Michael volunteered his service in the National Guard for six years. He pursed many business interests, but his passion was agriculture. Michael became a farmer and established Gli-Co Farms and Gli-Co Hay, Inc. He was a man of many hobbies and outdoor adventures. Among those were hunting, fishing, and golfing with friends and family. Michael enjoyed scuba diving, being a private airplane pilot, and going on off-road excursions. He never missed an opportunity to cheer on his grandchildren at sporting events. Above all, Michael loved spending time with his family. Michael was preceded in death by his father Thornton Elsen; mother Elizabeth; and brother William. He is survived by his wife Sally; children Michael (Katie) Glide and Leslie (Brian) Barr; brother Peter; grandchildren, Katelynn, Cody, Brett and Jenna; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to the truly exceptional doctors and nurses at Woodland Memorial Hospital. Donations in honor of Michael Glide may be made to Woodland Healthcare Foundation for the Oncology Department and Infusion Therapy Center. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 26th at 11:30 a.m. at the Olde Vets Hall, 231 N 1st Street, Dixon, California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 22, 2019