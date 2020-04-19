Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael R. Page. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael R. Page, 60, a resident of East Sacramento passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2020. Michael was born on March 28, 1960 at Bitburg Air Base in Bitburg, Germany. After attending elementary and junior high school in the United States, Michael returned to Germany with his family and attended Kaiserslautern American High School, graduating in 1978. After returning stateside and attending college in California, Michael joined the United States Air Force in 1980, where he served for over 15 years as a paramedic. Michael received his Registered Nursing License in 1998 and worked for before accepting a position with Sacramento County. He provided nursing services to patients at various County Health Clinics and to inmates at the Mail Jail and the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center before transferring permanently to the B.T. Collins Youth Detention Facility (Juvenile Hall). He worked in the clinic at Juvenile Hall for over 20 years, attending to both routine and emergency healthcare of incarcerated youth. Standing 6'7" tall, Michael was known as "Big Mike" to staff and youth at the facility. To everyone, Michael was known as a gentle giant, having a calm demeanor and laid back personality, and accepting everyone. Michael was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and loved to golf, visit the coast, and spend time with family and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Rosemarie and Grover Page. He is survived by his wife of almost 21 years, Lisa Page; children, Anthony Page (Amanda), Sabrina Page (Zach), Adam Page (Este), and Natalie Ochoa (Elizabeth); granddaughter, Clara Rose Page; siblings, Richard Page and Yvonne Page; parents-in- law, Joseph and Leanne Grech; his devoted dog, Mia, and many other family members. Michael was cremated and his ashes are interred in the Veterans Memorial at St. Mary Cemetery, Sacramento. A memorial mass will be held at a future date to celebrate his life. Michael will be dearly missed, but forever loved and remembered.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.