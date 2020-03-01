Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael R. Redmond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael, a longtime resident of Sacramento was unexpectedly called to Heaven on 1/27/20. Michael attended Elementary School at Lincoln Village, Junior High at Mitchell and graduated High School at Cordova High School in 1978. He served 2 years in the United States Army and then was employed with the State of CA Justice Dept. Later he began his 31 year career at Bel Air in the deli department and moved to being a Meat Cutter where he was planning on retiring this year. He was a hardworking man. Michael loved and took care of his family which was very important to him. He loved to open his house to family and friends, especially at holidays. He was the best father to his 16 year old daughter, Olivia and the most loving & giving husband to his wife Kelly. He was a huge part of his daughter's travel & high school softball for the past 9 years and he also spent many hours on the golf course. Taking care of his family is what truly made him the most happy. We miss him dearly but feel him in spirit and he will live in our hearts forever. We look forward to spending eternity with him! He is survived by his wife Kelly,of 21 years, daughter Olivia, mother Regina, Aunt Maggie, Uncle Bernie, Cousins Diane and Liz & families , Uncle Jerry , Uncle Joseph , Uncle Junior, loving in laws Lee & Gerry Mann, Sister In Law Candy Glass (Dave), Nephew Ian Glass, Niece Ciara Varvas (Brian & Niko). Also survived by additional extended loving family & friends. He joins his father Robert Redmond in Heaven on the back nine! Celebration of Life to be held at The Pavilion at Haggin Oaks Golf Course, Sacramento 3/6/20 at 1pm. All are welcome to come. Michael loved bright colors (vs. black) so wear your favorite color in Michael's honor! Donations in Michael's name may be made to the family's church Fair Oaks Church 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd. Fair Oaks, CA 95628.

Michael, a longtime resident of Sacramento was unexpectedly called to Heaven on 1/27/20. Michael attended Elementary School at Lincoln Village, Junior High at Mitchell and graduated High School at Cordova High School in 1978. He served 2 years in the United States Army and then was employed with the State of CA Justice Dept. Later he began his 31 year career at Bel Air in the deli department and moved to being a Meat Cutter where he was planning on retiring this year. He was a hardworking man. Michael loved and took care of his family which was very important to him. He loved to open his house to family and friends, especially at holidays. He was the best father to his 16 year old daughter, Olivia and the most loving & giving husband to his wife Kelly. He was a huge part of his daughter's travel & high school softball for the past 9 years and he also spent many hours on the golf course. Taking care of his family is what truly made him the most happy. We miss him dearly but feel him in spirit and he will live in our hearts forever. We look forward to spending eternity with him! He is survived by his wife Kelly,of 21 years, daughter Olivia, mother Regina, Aunt Maggie, Uncle Bernie, Cousins Diane and Liz & families , Uncle Jerry , Uncle Joseph , Uncle Junior, loving in laws Lee & Gerry Mann, Sister In Law Candy Glass (Dave), Nephew Ian Glass, Niece Ciara Varvas (Brian & Niko). Also survived by additional extended loving family & friends. He joins his father Robert Redmond in Heaven on the back nine! Celebration of Life to be held at The Pavilion at Haggin Oaks Golf Course, Sacramento 3/6/20 at 1pm. All are welcome to come. Michael loved bright colors (vs. black) so wear your favorite color in Michael's honor! Donations in Michael's name may be made to the family's church Fair Oaks Church 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd. Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close