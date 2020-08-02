Michael, affectionately known as "Mikie" by family and close friends, was born in Sacramento, CA on March 20, 1982 to his loving parents, Michael and Kim Merriweather. Right before turning 2, he proudly took on the role of big brother as he and his parents welcomed his younger sister Natalie into the world. Mike was an amazing joy to his entire family and countless friends which he effortlessly made with his outgoing and positive demeanor. Mike could make a person smile, if not laugh, in any situation with his wit, compassion and outgoing personality; he could be quite a jester. Mike attended both private school and public schools and was very active, in his home church of Capitol City SDA where he sang in several choirs, and participated in various youth groups from which he developed a plethora of lifelong friendships. After graduating from Kennedy High School in 2000, he went on to attend Oakwood University. Mike was blessed with a son, Jordan Santiago, whose birth incited his endeavor to be the best father he could be. Four years after the birth of his son, Mike was blessed with a daughter Isabella Zion who he affectionately referred to as his little "Lioness". Mike's children were his purpose, pride and joy, his commitment to their happiness, wellbeing and success remains in all of our consciousness. In addition to fatherhood, Mike maintained and nurtured a passion for music, poetry and innovation. Having been diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 9yrs old, his complications with the disease advanced, in his mid-twenties, into renal failure and ultimately led to severe vision impairment. At the onset of his medical complications, Mike was developing a promising career in real estate wherein he was utilizing his gift of verbal communication and analytics to excel within his organization. In spite of his illness, Mike endeavored to walk in faith and hope while setting the best example he could for his children and all others who he encountered. In 2016 Mike rededicated his life to Christ and was baptized by his father and Pastor Arthur Branner at Southgate SDA church. He will be remembered for his quick wit and animated story telling, his endearing love for his children and family, his loyalty as a friend and his ever opened ear, compassionate heart and his powerful testimony. Michael's memory will be cherished and kept alive by his mother Kim, Father Michael (Teri), Son Jordan, Daughter Isabella, sister Natalie (Isaiah), his grandmothers Madeline and Jane Ann, his other siblings Erick, Shauna and Jantee and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and esteemed friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store