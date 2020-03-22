Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael S. Single. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A wonderful soul was taken from this earthly world on Sunday, March 15. Mike Single, loving dad, husband, brother, son and friend suffered a massive heart attack on March 8 and our prayers to keep him here were met with Gods better plan. Mike leaves behind his loving wife Valerie, the children he adored; Morgan, Michael and Malerie, dear brother Greg (Jen), adoring parents Cathie and Ron Powell and Pat and Mike Single, Aunt Helen Hargrove and in-laws Patty and Jerry Baxley as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. Mike was born in Sacramento on August 14, 1968. He graduated from Bella Vista High School and Wyoming Tech. He started his career as an automotive technician in 1990 and quickly wowed everyone with his knowledge and mechanical abilities. He was a brilliant diagnostician. He opened his business Auto Solutions in Elk Grove, Ca. in 2001. He loved his work and he enjoyed his customers. His customers quickly became friends and they frequently stopped by the shop just to visit with Mike and Val. Auto Solutions was a family business. His wife worked with him daily and his children grew up at the shop. When customers came in they were met by his wife, children and dogs. Mike so enjoyed having his family at the shop, enabling him to watch his children grow up. Mike and Val bought a home in Ione, CA on several acres. It was there his family began riding dirt bikes and quads. Soon his son Michael began racing dirt bikes, thus starting the weekend dirt bike races. The family traveled the country in their motor home to watch Michael race. Mike was the ultimate dad. He so loved Morgan, Michael and Malerie He was a devoted husband to Valerie, last May they celebrated their 20th anniversary. He was so loved by his brother Greg and parents Ron and Cathie and Mike and Pat. Mike was met in heaven by his grandparents Henry and Alta Hargrove, Jerry and Doris Single, uncle Stan Hargrove and dear friend Danny Hall. Mikes ultimate gift was being an organ donor. Services are pending due to the Corona Virus.

