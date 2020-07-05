Michael Sam Spaich was born July 31, 1943 to Sam & Eva Spaich in the small mining town of Miami, Arizona. He was called home on June 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family at his side. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brother John, and his first wife and mother of his children Lynette(Otten) Spaich. Mike and his family moved to Rancho Cordova in the 1950's, where his love for hometown began. He was a very proud Bulldog graduate of Folsom High School (1961). After high school he joined the US Navy, proudly serving for 3 years on the USS Frontier, USS Laws, & USS Twining. Upon completion of his military service, Mike returned home and started his distinguished career with the Rancho Cordova Fire Protection District in 1964. He proudly served his community and the department for 37 years until he retired from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Protection District in December 2000. Mike held a strong love and passion for the community of Rancho Cordova. It was HIS community and he made sure everyone knew it. He was a tireless volunteer in the Rancho Cordova community and he participated in many projects, events and fundraisers. One of his highlights was when he would drive Mills 1 (a vintage 1932 fire engine) in the Fourth of July parade every year representing the City of Rancho Cordova. In addition to the restoration and preservation of Mills 1, he also helped preserve and restore the Mills Station building which is currently located at the Sacramento Regional Transportation Hub on Mather Field Drive and Folsom Blvd. Mike was a member of the Metro Firefighters Association & current President of the Mills One Club. His huge heart for volunteering was exemplified in his commitment to the Firefighters' Burn Institute Camp for Kids and to Metro Fire's Deferred Compensation Committee. He continued this volunteer work for 21 years after his retirement. He also worked very hard on the restoration of the Kilgore Cemetery, which is his final place of rest. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Charlotte Spurlock, who provided amazing care throughout his brave battle with cancer. Mike was also an extremely proud father to daughter Nikki Brady(Mark), son Casey Spaich(Kelley) and devoted grandfather to Zachary, Jacob, Hannah, Jackson, Mason, and Wyatt. Mike's extended family includes sister-in-law Linda Kleckner, stepsons Jason & Christopher Spurlock, niece Vanity, nephews Bobby Martinez, Jeremiah Schultz, Jon Spaich (Tiffany)(AJ and Haley), many more and countless friends who will love and cherish Mike's memory. A private, immediate family only service will be held during these COVID-19 restrictions. When a larger gathering is allowed, a celebration of life will take place, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's honor to the Firefighters' Burn Institute at 3101 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95820(Michael Spaich on memo line), or online @ ffburn.org
