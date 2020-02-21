Native Sacramentan Michael Samson, residing in Roseville born 12/20/1951 passed from this life to the next 1/25/2020. He leaves two sisters, Sue Samson Bianco, San Mateo, Toni Samson Barber and a niece, Amanda and her two children in Roseville. Mike's 40+ year retail career began with the College Hi store in Sacramento and moved on to Bruce Barry in Stonestown. After joining The Men's Wearhouse, he managed stores in Florida and California but most recently in Folsom and Citrus Heights. Mike mentored many and befriended more. He had a quick wit and devious sense of humor. He liked his cars, his music, his food and his drink and not necessarily in that order. He gave back the gift of life with organ donations. A Celebration of Life for Mike is planned for March 14th.

