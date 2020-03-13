Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Sanchez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Mikey" Sanchez born May 23, 1994, passed away surrounded by love on March 3, 2020. Survived by his mother Lisa Rios, siblings Marina, Lilly and Christian Sanchez, father Jacob Sanchez, grandparents Liz & Leonard Avila, Dolores & John Sanchez and Alejandro & Griselda Lopez. Mikey was taken away too early in his life. He was a kind hearted and talented young man who loved to write poetry and spend time with his family. Services to be held Friday, March 13, 2018 - 10:30am at George L.Klumpp 2691 Riverside Blvd., reception to follow at St. Roses Kavanagh Hall. Friends and family are encouraged to sign on to his memorial page at:www.klumppsfuneralhome.com Homecoming Sometimes coming home hurts more than leaving home. When I left you were here now that I'm here you're no longer, now you're there &., There ain't no coming back from that, There ain't no coming back. -Native.

Michael "Mikey" Sanchez born May 23, 1994, passed away surrounded by love on March 3, 2020. Survived by his mother Lisa Rios, siblings Marina, Lilly and Christian Sanchez, father Jacob Sanchez, grandparents Liz & Leonard Avila, Dolores & John Sanchez and Alejandro & Griselda Lopez. Mikey was taken away too early in his life. He was a kind hearted and talented young man who loved to write poetry and spend time with his family. Services to be held Friday, March 13, 2018 - 10:30am at George L.Klumpp 2691 Riverside Blvd., reception to follow at St. Roses Kavanagh Hall. Friends and family are encouraged to sign on to his memorial page at:www.klumppsfuneralhome.com Homecoming Sometimes coming home hurts more than leaving home. When I left you were here now that I'm here you're no longer, now you're there &., There ain't no coming back from that, There ain't no coming back. -Native. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close